Putin discussed Iran, Ukraine war in call with Trump: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin called U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Sunday, Trump's 80th birthday, and discussed the wars in Ukraine and Iran and an upcoming visit of Washington's envoys to Russia, the Kremlin said.



"The conversation focused on the situation surrounding the memorandum of understanding being drafted between the United States and Iran. Donald Trump said an agreement is close," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.



Ushakov also said that "it has been agreed that U.S. presidential special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are currently closely involved in Iranian affairs, will return to Russia soon".



AFP