Rubio to meet G7 ministers in France on Iran on Friday

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24-03-2026 | 08:14
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Rubio to meet G7 ministers in France on Iran on Friday
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Rubio to meet G7 ministers in France on Iran on Friday

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet G7 counterparts in France on Friday on the war in Iran, the State Department announced.

Rubio, in his first foreign trip since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, will discuss issues including "the situation in the Middle East," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said Tuesday.


AFP
 

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Marco Rubio

G7

Ministers

France

Iran

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