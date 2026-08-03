Greek crews fight wildfire northwest of Athens for fourth day

Hundreds of Greek firefighters battled a wildfire northwest of Athens for a fourth day on Monday after blazes fanned by strong winds gutted homes, thousands of hectares of farmland and pine forests, and forced emergency evacuations by land and sea.



Two people on a firefighting helicopter — a Greek and a Danish national — died on Sunday after their helicopter crashed after a mid-air brush with a second helicopter. The crew of the second firefighting aircraft, a Greek and a Briton, survived the incident near the seaside community of Psatha, about 40 miles from Athens.







Reuters