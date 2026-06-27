Israel's reading of Lebanon deal: Netanyahu presents agreement as strategic gain for Israel

News Bulletin Reports
27-06-2026 | 12:50
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Israel&#39;s reading of Lebanon deal: Netanyahu presents agreement as strategic gain for Israel
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Israel's reading of Lebanon deal: Netanyahu presents agreement as strategic gain for Israel

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swiftly outlined his government's interpretation of the framework agreement signed with Lebanon, presenting it as a strategic achievement for Israel.

According to Netanyahu, Israel will remain in the security zone in South Lebanon under the agreement. He said the two pilot zones outlined in the framework include one area located outside the security belt and a second consisting of only a small section within it, which he argued the Israeli army does not operationally require.

The agreement has been met with widespread approval across Israel's political, military, and media establishments. Israeli officials view the framework as preserving not only Israel's continued presence in the security zone but also framing any limited withdrawal as one reached through an understanding with the Lebanese government, rather than as a concession to U.S. pressure or Iranian demands. They also pointed to the absence of a timetable for implementing the agreement.

Echoing Netanyahu's position, the Israeli army stressed that its military operations in Lebanon would continue unchanged. Israeli forces subsequently carried out strikes on Nabatieh El Faouqa and advanced toward the outskirts of Kfarchouba.

At the same time, Israeli policy and security research centers have begun examining several key issues related to the agreement, including the mechanisms for enforcing its security provisions, preventing Hezbollah fighters from approaching areas where Israeli forces remain deployed, and assessing whether the Lebanese government and army will be able to implement the agreement, assume control of areas vacated by Israeli forces, and dismantle Hezbollah's military infrastructure.

Behind the public statements, Israeli officials are said to be betting that Lebanese authorities will struggle to fully extend state control over the south. 

According to the report, Israel hopes such a scenario could strengthen its position in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration by arguing that it remains the only actor capable of neutralizing Hezbollah's military capabilities.

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