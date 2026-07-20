Cuba has infiltrated highest levels of US government: State Dept

The United States on Monday accused Cuba of running a decades-long espionage campaign, saying Havana had succeeded in infiltrating the highest levels of government in Washington.



Cuba "has infiltrated the highest reaches of the U.S. government, recruited and cultivated generations of American activists (and) backed an unprecedented wave of left-wing terrorism on American soil," the U.S. State Department said.



The campaign was "one of the most durable and damaging foreign intelligence penetrations in American history," it added.



AFP



