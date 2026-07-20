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Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis announce maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia
Middle East News
20-07-2026 | 08:13
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Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis announce maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Monday announced a maritime embargo of their foe Saudi Arabia, after the pair traded fire last week for the first time in years.
The rebels "declare a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the equation of 'an eye for an eye,' effective immediately upon the issuance of this statement," military spokesman Yahya Saree said.
AFP
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