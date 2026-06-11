UK Defense Secretary John Healey resigns: Letter to PM

World News
11-06-2026 | 07:42
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UK Defense Secretary John Healey resigns: Letter to PM
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UK Defense Secretary John Healey resigns: Letter to PM

British Defense Secretary John Healey resigned on Thursday, in a surprise move which he said was due to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the finance ministry failing to commit sufficient resources to defense investment.

"You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats," he wrote in a resignation letter to Starmer.

The government has delayed a long-awaited Defense Investment Plan that sets out funding over the next decade, amid reports that funding would fall far short of what had been requested.



AFP
 

World News

UK

Defense

Secretary

John Healey

Resign

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