A French appeals court on Tuesday upheld Marine Le Pen's conviction for misusing EU funds but shortened her ban on running for elected office, potentially re-opening a ⁠path for the far-right leader to run in the 2027 presidential race.



However, the court ruled Le Pen serve a three-year jail term. Although the court said two years were ⁠suspended, it ordered her to wear an electronic ankle tag for one year, making a ⁠presidential campaign politically and logistically difficult.



The ruling casts fresh doubt on ⁠whether she will seek France's highest office next ⁠year.







Reuters