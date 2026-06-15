Sixteen India-bound ships loaded with fertilizers stuck in Hormuz strait: Government

Sixteen India-bound ships carrying fertilizer are stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, said Bandana Preyashi, a joint secretary in the fertilizers ministry.



Eight ships carrying 330,00 metric tons of urea, four ships loaded with 257,000 ⁠tons of di-ammonium phosphate, one vessel with ammonia, and three ships with 110,000 tons of sulfur are in the Strait of Hormuz, Preyashi said at a press conference.



To meet the local demand for the summer crop season, India has already imported 5 ⁠million tons of crop nutrients, including urea, apart from boosting local output, she said.



India has also floated a global tender to ⁠import 1.7 million tons of urea.



"At present, we see no major challenge to the availability of ⁠fertilizers in the current sowing season," she said, adding the nation is ⁠expected to consume 38.39 million tons of fertilizers during the current harvest season.





Reuters