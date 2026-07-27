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Trump says US is talking with Iran right now
World News
27-07-2026 | 13:22
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Trump says US is talking with Iran right now
U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that the United States is having "good talks" with Iran "right now."
Trump, on Air Force One on his way to Michigan, said he has "plenty of time" to deal with Iran.
"There's a good chance that something could happen," Trump said about a potential deal with Iran.
The president also said he will ask Russia about providing satellite imagery to assist Iran.
"I'll ask Putin about it," Trump said. "We'll find out."
Reuters
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Iran
Russia
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Trump brushes off concerns of depleted ammunition due to Iran war
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