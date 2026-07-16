Kremlin: We remain in contact with Iran, concerned about impact of escalation on global economy

World News
16-07-2026 | 06:17
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Kremlin: We remain in contact with Iran, concerned about impact of escalation on global economy
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Kremlin: We remain in contact with Iran, concerned about impact of escalation on global economy

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia remains in contact with Iranian officials amid what it described as a new wave of escalation that poses serious risks to the global economy.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not provide details about the contacts but told reporters that Iranian authorities had not requested a phone call with President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has repeatedly urged both Iran and the United States to de-escalate tensions.

Reuters
 

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