French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday vowed ahead of the G7 summit in France that "we will do everything" to ensure Iran imposes no tolls on the key Strait of Hormuz shipping channel.



Speaking to TF1 TV hours after a deal was agreed between Iran and the United States to end the Middle East war, Macron said a joint France-UK mission to ensure the Strait opens was prepared to deploy "very quickly," with the French flagship aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle ready to be in the zone "on a timescale of two to three days."







AFP