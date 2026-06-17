US not 'pulling away' from allies by cutting NATO commitments: Rutte

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17-06-2026 | 05:26
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US not &#39;pulling away&#39; from allies by cutting NATO commitments: Rutte
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US not 'pulling away' from allies by cutting NATO commitments: Rutte

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Wednesday that the United States was not stepping back from Europe by announcing cuts to the forces it makes available to the alliance.
 
"In some cases this has been cast as a problem  as the U.S. pulling away from its allies. But that is not the reality," Rutte said on the eve of a meeting of NATO defence ministers.
 
AFP

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