Russia backs US-Iran deal, urges Israel to also comply: Foreign minister

Moscow supports a deal between the United States and Iran to end the Middle East war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Iranian counterpart during a phone call on Wednesday, insisting that Israel must also comply.



"The Russian minister expressed support for the understandings reached through effective mediation by Pakistan and Qatar to de-escalate tensions in the region. The importance of compliance by all parties involved in the armed conflict, including Israel, was emphasized," the Russian foreign ministry said in a read-out of the call.





AFP