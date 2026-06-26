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World must stop Venezuela quakes triggering 'larger human tragedy': UN, aid agencies
World News
26-06-2026 | 10:27
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World must stop Venezuela quakes triggering 'larger human tragedy': UN, aid agencies
U.N. and other humanitarian agencies issued a joint call Friday for "solidarity" after deadly twin quakes rocked Venezuela, insisting that "the international community must not allow this emergency to deepen into a larger human tragedy."
"The people of Venezuela need solidarity now," the heads of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) -- a forum of United Nations and non-U.N. humanitarian organizations -- said in a statement, urging "rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access" to those affected.
AFP
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