World must stop Venezuela quakes triggering 'larger human tragedy': UN, aid agencies

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26-06-2026 | 10:27
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World must stop Venezuela quakes triggering &#39;larger human tragedy&#39;: UN, aid agencies
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World must stop Venezuela quakes triggering 'larger human tragedy': UN, aid agencies

U.N. and other humanitarian agencies issued a joint call Friday for "solidarity" after deadly twin quakes rocked Venezuela, insisting that "the international community must not allow this emergency to deepen into a larger human tragedy."

"The people of Venezuela need solidarity now," the heads of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) -- a forum of United Nations and non-U.N. humanitarian organizations -- said in a statement, urging "rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access" to those affected.


AFP
 

World News

Venezuela

Earthquakes

UN

Aid

Agencies

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