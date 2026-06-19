Cairo says FM to meet Pakistan, Saudi, Turkey counterparts in Egypt Sunday

Egypt's foreign minister will host his counterparts from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey in the Mediterranean city of Alamein on Sunday, Cairo's foreign ministry said.



Badr Abdelatty "will hold a quadrilateral meeting on Sunday with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, followed by an expanded session of talks and a joint press conference", the ministry said in a statement late Thursday.



The ministry did not specify the topic of the discussions, but the four countries have been involved in mediation efforts around the Middle East war.



AFP