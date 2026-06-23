Israel targeted Gaza children resulting in genocide: UN

Israeli authorities and security forces deliberately targeted Palestinian children, resulting in genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza, and war crimes in the occupied West Bank, an independent U.N. inquiry said on Tuesday.



The report by the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel examined violations against Palestinian children since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023.



Around 30% of those killed in the Gaza war were children, the report found.



A previous report by the commission in September found that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza and that top Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu incited these acts — accusations that Israel called scandalous.



Israel's mission in Geneva said Israel rejected what it called the Commission's "second defamatory advocacy report."



"Israel dismisses this libelous sham," it said in a statement, adding that "every child ⁠deserves protection" and asserting that the report ignored "the brutal tactics of Hamas."







Reuters