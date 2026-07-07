Ebola outbreak in Congo still in 'expansion phase': WHO

The Ebola outbreak in Congo has not yet stabilized and is still expanding, with transmission fueled by population movement, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Tuesday.



The Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed 1,561 cases, including 506 deaths, in the worst-ever outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo species of ⁠Ebola for which there is no proven treatment or cure.



"It is still in the expansion phase unfortunately. We would like to say it is stabilizing but frankly we cannot say it yet," Dr Anne Ancia, WHO representative in the country, told reporters by video link from Bunia, at the ⁠epicenter of the epidemic.





Reuters