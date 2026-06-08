Massive blast heard in Tehran: AFP

A huge blast rocked central Tehran on Monday, an AFP journalist reported, followed by repeated explosions believed to be from air defence systems in the capital.



The initial explosion shook the premises of the foreign ministry in central Tehran, where an AFP journalist was attending a weekly press conference.



"The exact location and source of this explosion are still unknown," local media, including Fars news agency, reported, adding that "simultaneously, air defence was also activated in some parts of Tehran."



AFP



