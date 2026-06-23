Congo's Ebola outbreak has most cases in first month of any African outbreak: WHO

World News
23-06-2026 | 07:36
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Congo&#39;s Ebola outbreak has most cases in first month of any African outbreak: WHO
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Congo's Ebola outbreak has most cases in first month of any African outbreak: WHO

Congo's Ebola outbreak has the largest number of confirmed cases in ⁠the first month of any Ebola outbreak in Africa, a senior ⁠World Health Organization (WHO) official told a ⁠briefing on Tuesday.


Reuters
 

World News

Congo

Ebola

Outbreak

African

WHO

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