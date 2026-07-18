Trump threatens to increase Canada tariffs over wildfire smoke pollution

World News
18-07-2026 | 01:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump threatens to increase Canada tariffs over wildfire smoke pollution
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Trump threatens to increase Canada tariffs over wildfire smoke pollution

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Friday a tariff increase on Canada to cover the cost of smoke pollution from wildfires that have choked large parts of the United States.

Dense wildfire smoke billowing down from Canada and northern Minnesota has set off unhealthy air quality alerts across the U.S.

As of Saturday, there were 937 active fires in Canada, most of which were burning out of control, according to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System.

"This is Willful Negligence, and becoming a yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars," Trump said on Truth Social, adding that the "cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying."

Trump accused Canada of "not properly maintaining" their forests, failing to carry out "basic Forest Management and Debris Removal."

He said he would call Prime Minister Mark Carney "to find out what they are going to do about" the smoke.

Canada's emergency management minister, Eleanor Olszewski, said Canada and the United States were in "constant contact," pointing toward their "long history of working together to fight wildfires."

She added that Canada has invested $12 billion in forest sustainability and fire prevention since 2020.

Detroit, in the U.S. Midwest, remained the most polluted city in the world on Friday, according to tracker IQAir. Washington and Chicago weren't far behind, and officials warned against spending unnecessary time outside.

The pollution triggered concern over the World Cup final on Sunday in an open stadium in New Jersey.

In New Jersey and New York, the metro area was experiencing air that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, an improvement after smog on Thursday made the Manhattan skyline barely visible.

But the National Weather Service (NWS) warned the smoke may thicken overnight into Saturday morning.

Tournament organizers are "monitoring closely," White House World Cup task force executive director Andrew Giuliani told a briefing.

Peter Mullinax, a meteorologist for NWS, told AFP that winds over the Great Lakes could push more smoke into the Northeast, which could keep skies hazy.

He said forecasts for that region do expect some improvement.

"I don't believe that this should be as impactful as if you might be playing a game today," Mullinax said.

The issue for Sunday's game, said Joel Dreessen, an air quality forecaster for the state of Maryland, is whether more smoke spills south after weekend storm systems.

"Some of the models are starting to indicate that we'll start to pull down some smoke," he told AFP.

AFP 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Canada

Pollution

Wildfires

US launches seventh night of strikes as Iran attacks military sites
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:44

Trump blames Canada for smoke pollution from wildfires

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-21

Trump warns Iran over Lebanon proxies, threatens stronger retaliation

LBCI
World News
2026-05-01

Trump says will raise US tariffs on EU cars, trucks to 25%

LBCI
World News
2026-06-28

Trump threatens to annihilate Iran after new exchange of attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:20

US launches seventh night of strikes as Iran attacks military sites

LBCI
World News
15:44

Trump blames Canada for smoke pollution from wildfires

LBCI
World News
11:16

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Puerto Madero, Mexico, USGS says

LBCI
World News
10:54

China landslide kills 8, at least 34 missing: Officials

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-21

New photos show tunnel discovered in south Lebanon's Majdal Zoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Crowds gather in central Beirut to protest Israel-Lebanon framework agreement: Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-28

Israel’s Netanyahu outlines pilot withdrawal plan in south Lebanon amid disputed map: details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-17

Judge al-Hajj takes firm stance amid treason accusations and political criticism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Lebanese army arrests suspects, seizes weapons and drugs in Baalbek raids

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

First UAE humanitarian aid convoy reaches Lebanon with 29 trucks

LBCI
Middle East News
15:56

Iran warns of 'full-scale offensive' if US strikes continue

LBCI
Middle East News
09:03

Iran strikes eastern Syria, in first such attack during current war

LBCI
Middle East News
09:15

Iraqi Kurdistan urges Iran to stop 'unjustified' attacks on autonomous region

LBCI
World News
05:39

UN urges probe after deaths reported in Pakistan-administered Kashmir unrest

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More