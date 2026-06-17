FM Rajji receives new Saudi ambassador, discusses bilateral relations and cooperation

Lebanon News
17-06-2026 | 06:10
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FM Rajji receives new Saudi ambassador, discusses bilateral relations and cooperation
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FM Rajji receives new Saudi ambassador, discusses bilateral relations and cooperation

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji received the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Dosari, who presented him with a copy of his credentials.

The meeting provided an opportunity to review the strong bilateral relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and to discuss prospects for further cooperation between the two countries, reaffirming the depth of their ties.

Minister Rajji expressed his best wishes for the success of the new ambassador in his diplomatic mission, stressing his confidence in continued constructive cooperation between both sides in support of the longstanding fraternal relations between Lebanon and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Foreign

Minister

Saudi

Ambassador

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