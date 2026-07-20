Russia's Putin meets North Korea's top diplomat in Kremlin

World News
20-07-2026 | 02:40
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Russia&#39;s Putin meets North Korea&#39;s top diplomat in Kremlin
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Russia's Putin meets North Korea's top diplomat in Kremlin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin met North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui an the Kremlin on Sunday, thanking her for help in what Moscow calls the special military operation, the Kremlin said.

North Korean troops helped ⁠Russia repel a major Ukrainian incursion into its western Kursk region in 2024.

Under a mutual defense pact between the two countries, North Korea sent some 14,000 soldiers to fight alongside Russia in Kursk.
 

World News

Russia

Putin

North Korea

Diplomat

Kremlin

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