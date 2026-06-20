Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Greece southwest of Crete

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 ‌struck Greece on Saturday, but there were no immediate ⁠reports of damage.



The quake occurred at a depth of 13 km (8 miles) and was ‌located ⁠69 km south-southwest of the city of Rethymno ⁠on the island of Crete, ⁠the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre ⁠said.



Reuters