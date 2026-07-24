Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes North Island of New Zealand region: EMSC

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24-07-2026 | 13:11
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Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes North Island of New Zealand region: EMSC
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Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes North Island of New Zealand region: EMSC

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the North Island of New ⁠Zealand region on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was ⁠at a depth of 10 km (6.21 ⁠miles), EMSC said.



Reuters 
 

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Magnitude

Earthquake

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North Island

New Zealand

EMSC

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