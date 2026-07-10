At least 19 people missing in deadly Spain wildfire: Official

At least 19 people are missing following a wildfire in southern Spain that has already killed at least 11 people, the head of the regional government of Andalusia, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, said Friday.



"There are currently at least 19 people who remain unaccounted for, and among the 11 confirmed dead are four people who were traveling in the same vehicle," he told radio network Cope, adding "we could have a twelfth fatality".



AFP