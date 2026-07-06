Thousands evacuated from homes in southwest France as wildfire burns

World News
06-07-2026 | 08:54
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Thousands evacuated from homes in southwest France as wildfire burns
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Thousands evacuated from homes in southwest France as wildfire burns

A wildfire burning out of control in southwestern France has forced the evacuation of over 10,000 people from two dozen small towns and villages near the Spanish border and officials said strong winds on Monday would further fan the blaze.

The European Union said on Monday it was sending four water bombing aircraft to France from Cyprus and Sweden to help firefighters around the city of Perpignan.



Reuters

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Thousands

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France

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