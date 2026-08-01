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EU ministers to hold video meeting over Ceuta on Tuesday: Official
World News
01-08-2026 | 11:32
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EU ministers to hold video meeting over Ceuta on Tuesday: Official
EU ministers will hold video talks to discuss the Ceuta migrant surge on Tuesday, officials said on Saturday.
"As Presidency holders, Ireland will convene a meeting on Tuesday of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council... to discuss developments in Ceuta," Micheal Martin, Prime Minister of Ireland, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said in a post on X.
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