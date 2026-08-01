EU ministers to hold video meeting over Ceuta on Tuesday: Official

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01-08-2026 | 11:32
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EU ministers to hold video meeting over Ceuta on Tuesday: Official
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EU ministers to hold video meeting over Ceuta on Tuesday: Official

EU ministers will hold video talks to discuss the Ceuta migrant surge on Tuesday, officials said on Saturday.

"As Presidency holders, Ireland will convene a meeting on Tuesday of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council... to discuss developments in Ceuta," Micheal Martin, Prime Minister of Ireland, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said in a post on X.

AFP

World News

EU

European Union

Ceuta

Migrants

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