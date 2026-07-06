Russian army says shot down more than 500 Ukrainian drones overnight

World News
06-07-2026 | 01:40
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Russian army says shot down more than 500 Ukrainian drones overnight
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Russian army says shot down more than 500 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russia's military said on Monday that it had shot down 519 Ukrainian drones overnight, a barrage that came as Moscow strikes on the Kyiv region killed at least 11 people.

The Ukrainian drones targeted the region of Moscow and of Saint Petersburg, among others, local authorities said.

AFP

World News

Ukrainian

drones

overnight

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