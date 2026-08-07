Pakistan says any attack under new tri-party pact is attack on all

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07-08-2026 | 07:31
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Pakistan says any attack under new tri-party pact is attack on all
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Pakistan says any attack under new tri-party pact is attack on all

Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia signed a defense pact that would mean an attack on any member is regarded as an attack on all, Islamabad said on Friday.

"The Agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all," Pakistan foreign ministry said of the pact signed in Saudi Arabia by the three nations' leaders.

AFP

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