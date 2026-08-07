News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pakistan says any attack under new tri-party pact is attack on all
World News
07-08-2026 | 07:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pakistan says any attack under new tri-party pact is attack on all
Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia signed a defense pact that would mean an attack on any member is regarded as an attack on all, Islamabad said on Friday.
"The Agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all," Pakistan foreign ministry said of the pact signed in Saudi Arabia by the three nations' leaders.
AFP
World News
attack
under
tri-party
attack
Next
Congo's Ebola outbreak surpasses 4,000 cases
Thailand school shooter 'under stress', planned attack: PM
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-07-15
Indian missing after attack on ship off Oman coast is dead, family says
Middle East News
2026-07-15
Indian missing after attack on ship off Oman coast is dead, family says
0
Middle East News
2026-07-23
Iran army vows to continue strikes so long as country is under attack
Middle East News
2026-07-23
Iran army vows to continue strikes so long as country is under attack
0
Middle East News
2026-06-03
Iran FM warns any attack on Beirut will trigger 'full-scale resumption of war'
Middle East News
2026-06-03
Iran FM warns any attack on Beirut will trigger 'full-scale resumption of war'
0
World News
2026-05-20
EU chief says deal on US pact is step towards 'balanced' transatlantic trade
World News
2026-05-20
EU chief says deal on US pact is step towards 'balanced' transatlantic trade
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:29
Ukraine has 'virtually no intact thermal power plants' ahead of winter: Zelensky
World News
08:29
Ukraine has 'virtually no intact thermal power plants' ahead of winter: Zelensky
0
World News
06:16
US announces intention to send $1 billion aid to Colombia
World News
06:16
US announces intention to send $1 billion aid to Colombia
0
World News
06:08
Drone enters Bulgaria, explodes near pipeline at Romanian border: Bulgarian PM
World News
06:08
Drone enters Bulgaria, explodes near pipeline at Romanian border: Bulgarian PM
0
World News
05:55
US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz
World News
05:55
US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-16
'Significant' Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon 'must be averted': Western leaders' statement
Lebanon News
2026-03-16
'Significant' Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon 'must be averted': Western leaders' statement
0
Middle East News
2026-07-13
Iran says continuing talks with mediators to 'prevent escalation'
Middle East News
2026-07-13
Iran says continuing talks with mediators to 'prevent escalation'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-22
No return yet: Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh residents caught in another chapter of uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-22
No return yet: Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh residents caught in another chapter of uncertainty
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-09
Lebanese army denies reports of meeting with Israeli officer in the US
Lebanon News
2026-02-09
Lebanese army denies reports of meeting with Israeli officer in the US
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's Zahrani oil facilities seen as strategic asset amid search for new regional energy routes
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon's Zahrani oil facilities seen as strategic asset amid search for new regional energy routes
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Majdal Zoun explosion reignites tensions between Netanyahu, Katz and the army: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Majdal Zoun explosion reignites tensions between Netanyahu, Katz and the army: The details
3
Lebanon News
05:13
Israeli forces reportedly advance toward Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, erect new earth barrier
Lebanon News
05:13
Israeli forces reportedly advance toward Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, erect new earth barrier
4
World News
06:08
Drone enters Bulgaria, explodes near pipeline at Romanian border: Bulgarian PM
World News
06:08
Drone enters Bulgaria, explodes near pipeline at Romanian border: Bulgarian PM
5
World News
11:30
US appeals court blocks Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project
World News
11:30
US appeals court blocks Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project
6
Middle East News
06:52
UAE says Iran targeted ADNOC tanker in Hormuz, no casualties
Middle East News
06:52
UAE says Iran targeted ADNOC tanker in Hormuz, no casualties
7
World News
05:55
US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz
World News
05:55
US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz
8
World News
09:51
Mexico and Peru say reestablishing relations after asylum spat
World News
09:51
Mexico and Peru say reestablishing relations after asylum spat
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More