Spain warns Italy of countermeasures if border checks kept

World News
07-08-2026 | 08:39
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Spain warns Italy of countermeasures if border checks kept
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Spain warns Italy of countermeasures if border checks kept

Spain on Friday threatened Italy with countermeasures if Rome did not lift this week its suspension of the free-travel Schengen agreement, introduced after the mass migrant rush to Ceuta.

"We urge the government of Italy to rectify, put an end to the checks and treat Spaniards like other European citizens. If it does not do so before the end of Sunday, August 9, Spain will be obliged to adopt proportional measures to protect the interests and dignity of its citizens," a Spanish government statement said.



AFP
 

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Spain

Italy

Countermeasures

Border

Checks

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