Democratic Republic of Congo's confirmed Ebola cases have risen above 4,000 for the first time in the current outbreak, government data showed.



The epidemic, the world's second-largest, has been described as the fastest-spreading on record.



Experts believe infections started circulating months before the outbreak was declared on May 15 ⁠and that the true number of cases could be much higher than the official tally.



The Central African country's public health institute said in its latest report that the total number of infections had reached 4,053, including 1,850 deaths.





Reuters