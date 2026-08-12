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Pakistan says interior minister in Iran to discuss regional security
World News
12-08-2026 | 03:20
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Pakistan says interior minister in Iran to discuss regional security
Pakistan's interior minister is visiting Iran to discuss regional security, stability and other developments, the foreign office said on Wednesday.
"He is discussing bilateral relations, security, regional security and stability, and constructive engagement amongst the parties in the region and regional developments," foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi, whose government has been mediating to end the fighting in the Middle East, told reporters in Islamabad.
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