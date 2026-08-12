Pakistan says interior minister in Iran to discuss regional security

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12-08-2026 | 03:20
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Pakistan says interior minister in Iran to discuss regional security
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Pakistan says interior minister in Iran to discuss regional security

Pakistan's interior minister is visiting Iran to discuss regional security, stability and other developments, the foreign office said on Wednesday.

"He is discussing bilateral relations, security, regional security and stability, and constructive engagement amongst the parties in the region and regional developments," foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi, whose government has been mediating to end the fighting  in the Middle East, told reporters in Islamabad.


AFP
 

World News

Pakistan

Interior

Minister

Iran

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