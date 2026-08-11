Former US Marine held in Russia has been released: State Dept

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11-08-2026 | 11:36
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Former US Marine held in Russia has been released: State Dept
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Former US Marine held in Russia has been released: State Dept

Robert Gilman, a former U.S. Marine held in Russia, has been released on "humanitarian grounds," the State Department said Tuesday.

"Mr. Gilman's release was not part of an exchange, and no other concessions were provided," a State Department spokesperson said in an email.

AFP

World News

Marine

Russia

released:

State

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