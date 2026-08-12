Venezuela and Israel resume consular services after 17-year diplomatic break

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12-08-2026 | 02:35
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Venezuela and Israel resume consular services after 17-year diplomatic break
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Venezuela and Israel resume consular services after 17-year diplomatic break

Venezuela and Israel have agreed to re-establish consular services in each country, both governments said on Tuesday, a dramatic shift in the South American nation's geopolitical alignment after it broke ties with Israel in 2009.

Venezuela, which ended relations 17 years ago over Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, has strengthened ties with ⁠Israel-allied Washington since the U.S. captured President Nicolas Maduro in January, pushing it away from its historic alignment with Iran.

Venezuela's government, now led by Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, said an Israeli humanitarian delegation visited the country after deadly earthquakes in June and discussions took place among senior officials from both nations, leading to the deal to ⁠resume consular services.

"Both governments recognize the importance of the relationship between the State of Israel and the Jewish community in Venezuela, which constitutes an important historic bridge of friendship between the ⁠two countries," Venezuela's government said in a statement, which was also issued by Israel's foreign ministry.



Reuters 
 

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