Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant reconnected to grid after IAEA-brokered ceasefire

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13-06-2026 | 10:23
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Ukraine&#39;s Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant reconnected to grid after IAEA-brokered ceasefire
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Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant reconnected to grid after IAEA-brokered ceasefire

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was reconnected to the ‌grid following repairs carried out under an IAEA-brokered localised ceasefire after the facility lost all off-site power for nearly three ⁠days, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday.

The outage marked the 19th time the plant has lost off-site power since the start of the war, after an attack on an electrical ‌substation ⁠across the Dnipro River disconnected the Ferosplavna back-up power line late on Wednesday.

Lasting almost three days, it was ⁠one of the site's longest power loss events, forcing the facility to ⁠rely on emergency diesel generators for the electricity it needs ⁠to cool its six shutdown reactors.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia

Nuclear

Power

IAEA

International Atomic ​Energy Agency

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