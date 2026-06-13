Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was reconnected to the ‌grid following repairs carried out under an IAEA-brokered localised ceasefire after the facility lost all off-site power for nearly three ⁠days, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday.



The outage marked the 19th time the plant has lost off-site power since the start of the war, after an attack on an electrical ‌substation ⁠across the Dnipro River disconnected the Ferosplavna back-up power line late on Wednesday.



Lasting almost three days, it was ⁠one of the site's longest power loss events, forcing the facility to ⁠rely on emergency diesel generators for the electricity it needs ⁠to cool its six shutdown reactors.



Reuters