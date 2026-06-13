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Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant reconnected to grid after IAEA-brokered ceasefire
World News
13-06-2026 | 10:23
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Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant reconnected to grid after IAEA-brokered ceasefire
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was reconnected to the grid following repairs carried out under an IAEA-brokered localised ceasefire after the facility lost all off-site power for nearly three days, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday.
The outage marked the 19th time the plant has lost off-site power since the start of the war, after an attack on an electrical substation across the Dnipro River disconnected the Ferosplavna back-up power line late on Wednesday.
Lasting almost three days, it was one of the site's longest power loss events, forcing the facility to rely on emergency diesel generators for the electricity it needs to cool its six shutdown reactors.
Reuters
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