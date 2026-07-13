Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Lorengau region in Papua New Guinea: USGS

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13-07-2026 | 05:27
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Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Lorengau region in Papua New Guinea: USGS
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Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Lorengau region in Papua New Guinea: USGS

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Lorengau region in Papua New ⁠Guinea on Monday, the United States Geological Survey said. The quake was ⁠at a depth of 47.8 km (29.7 ⁠miles), USGS said.


Reuters 
 

World News

Magnitude

Earthquake

Lorengau

Papua New Guinea

USGS

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