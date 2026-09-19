US approves potential $2.7 bn air defense sale to Ukraine

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19-09-2026 | 06:13
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US approves potential $2.7 bn air defense sale to Ukraine
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US approves potential $2.7 bn air defense sale to Ukraine

The United States approved a potential $2.68 billion sale of air defense equipment to Ukraine on Friday, after Kyiv made repeated pleas for support to fend off Russian attacks.

The State Department said in a congressional notification that it made "a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine" for buying air defense development upgrades and related equipment and services.

Kyiv has requested to buy equipment including multiple types of missiles, launchers, counter-drone radars and trailers, according to the State Department.

The proposed sale is subject to congressional review.

"If the proposed purchase is concluded, Ukraine would finance it using a combination of European contributions and US Foreign Military Financing appropriated during the prior Administration," the State Department said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said this month he would ask Europeans to repay the American aid provided to Ukraine under the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump has long demanded that Europeans shoulder more of the cost of Western support for Ukraine.

Friday's proposal, which the State Department estimated would cost $2.68 billion, came as Trump signed a bill authorizing new sanctions designed to squeeze Russia.

Ukraine's capital Kyiv has seen a surge in Russian attacks, which its air defences have struggled to repel due to ammunition shortages.

Moscow is seeking to drain Ukrainian morale and intimidate Kyiv's European allies at a time when the Kremlin believes it has the advantage in weapons production, analysts say.

The war in the Middle East has also hampered U.S.-mediated talks on ending the conflict, taking up much of Washington's time and munitions.

But even before that conflict, which broke out in February, Russia and Ukraine remained at odds over the key issue of territory.

Ukraine has proposed freezing the conflict along the current front lines.

Russia has rejected this, saying it wants the whole of the Donetsk region, despite it being partly controlled by Ukraine -- a demand Kyiv says is unacceptable.

AFP

World News

United States

Ukraine

Kyiv

Russia

Attacks

Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law
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