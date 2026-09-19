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Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law
World News
19-09-2026 | 06:06
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Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed the sweeping Russia sanctions bill into law, the White House said in a statement, paving the way for increased economic pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The legislation targets Russia's energy and defense industries, as well as its "shadow fleet" of tankers that evade existing sanctions, in order to deprive Moscow of funds used to pay for its war with Ukraine.
Critics say the legislation, which also levies tariffs on Russia's biggest trading partners, could herald trouble for other countries as well if they find themselves in Trump's crosshairs in the future because it also authorizes the president to impose tariffs that could last well beyond his presidency.
The bill, now called the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026," to honor the South Carolina Republican who died in July, passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday and the Senate last month. Graham, a longtime Russia hawk, was a staunch backer of the legislation.
Reuters
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United States
Donald Trump
Russia
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