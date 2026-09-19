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Greenland, Denmark say they expect to sign deal with the US on the sidelines of UN General Assembly
World News
19-09-2026 | 05:45
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Greenland, Denmark say they expect to sign deal with the US on the sidelines of UN General Assembly
Greenland, Denmark and the United States expect to sign a deal next week to strengthen security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic region, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Friday.
"I am pleased that there is a prospect of a good agreement for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States," she said in a statement, adding that the agreement would be signed on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.
AFP
World News
Greenland
Denmark
United States
Mette Frederiksen
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