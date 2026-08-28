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China halts rescue at Tibet disaster epicentre over flood risk: State media
World News
28-08-2026 | 02:13
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China halts rescue at Tibet disaster epicentre over flood risk: State media
China paused a rescue operation on Friday due to the high risk of renewed flooding in Tibet where hundreds remain missing after a deadly mudslide hit the border region.
State broadcaster CCTV reported that a lake formed by immense piles of debris has begun overflowing towards the area that rescue teams were headed.
"So all rescue teams have been ordered to stand by in place and wait for further instructions," it said, adding that emergency teams which had earlier accessed the area "have been ordered to withdraw one kilometer".
AFP
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