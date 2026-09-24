CNN, MS NOW, Politico say reporters still barred from White House

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24-09-2026 | 09:09
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CNN, MS NOW, Politico say reporters still barred from White House
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CNN, MS NOW, Politico say reporters still barred from White House

CNN, MS NOW and Politico said their reporters were barred from entering the White House on Thursday despite a court order that their access be restored.

The three media outlets said their reporters were turned away by the Secret Service when they tried to enter the White House early Thursday.

AFP

World News

CNN

MS NOW

Politico

Reporters

White House

United States

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