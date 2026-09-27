News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US consulate builder in Milan to pay $35 million over labour probe, document shows
World News
27-09-2026 | 03:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US consulate builder in Milan to pay $35 million over labour probe, document shows
U.S. builder Caddell Construction has formally committed to pay €30.941 million ($35.24 million) in a probe into alleged worker exploitation at the site of the new U.S. consulate in Milan, a document seen by Reuters showed.
The Alabama-based construction giant undertook to pay nearly €20 million to workers in overtime, accommodation reimbursements and compensation for non-material damages, according to a document submitted by the firm to Milan prosecutors. It did not admit any liability.
Caddell did not respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
World News
consulate
builder
Milan
million
labour
probe,
document
shows
Next
Swiss seen rejecting referendum proposal to tighten neutrality
Swiss vote on tightening neutrality rules, ending peacetime cooperation with NATO
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-23
Iraq offers prompt heavy oil cargo via tender, document shows
Middle East News
2026-09-23
Iraq offers prompt heavy oil cargo via tender, document shows
0
World News
2026-08-01
China's Commerce Ministry denies US accusation of forced labour in Xinjiang
World News
2026-08-01
China's Commerce Ministry denies US accusation of forced labour in Xinjiang
0
Middle East News
2026-09-08
Israel orders closure of UK consulate in Jerusalem over settlement sanctions
Middle East News
2026-09-08
Israel orders closure of UK consulate in Jerusalem over settlement sanctions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-25
Lebanon's electricity authority starts cutting power over $258 million in unpaid bills
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:20
Swiss seen rejecting referendum proposal to tighten neutrality
World News
06:20
Swiss seen rejecting referendum proposal to tighten neutrality
0
World News
02:58
Swiss vote on tightening neutrality rules, ending peacetime cooperation with NATO
World News
02:58
Swiss vote on tightening neutrality rules, ending peacetime cooperation with NATO
0
World News
13:15
At UN, Saudi FM warns world failing to protect Gulf shipping
World News
13:15
At UN, Saudi FM warns world failing to protect Gulf shipping
0
World News
12:23
Europe 'doing everything' to thwart Ukraine talks: Russia's Lavrov
World News
12:23
Europe 'doing everything' to thwart Ukraine talks: Russia's Lavrov
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-09
Iran attacks US base in Jordan, ships near Hormuz after tankers sunk
Middle East News
2026-09-09
Iran attacks US base in Jordan, ships near Hormuz after tankers sunk
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-07
Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad
Lebanon News
2026-03-07
Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad
0
World News
2026-05-04
Austria expels three Russian diplomats over signals spying
World News
2026-05-04
Austria expels three Russian diplomats over signals spying
0
Middle East News
2026-03-06
Iran military spokesman says forces targeted tanker in Gulf
Middle East News
2026-03-06
Iran military spokesman says forces targeted tanker in Gulf
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
$150 to $300 for a way into Lebanon: Inside the illegal crossings from Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
$150 to $300 for a way into Lebanon: Inside the illegal crossings from Syria
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A new law could reshape property sales in southern Lebanon’s occupied towns
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
A new law could reshape property sales in southern Lebanon’s occupied towns
3
World News
13:15
At UN, Saudi FM warns world failing to protect Gulf shipping
World News
13:15
At UN, Saudi FM warns world failing to protect Gulf shipping
4
Lebanon News
03:02
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah infrastructure after drone attack
Lebanon News
03:02
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah infrastructure after drone attack
5
World News
11:31
In pictures: Pope Leo XIV celebrates giant Paris mass in landmark visit
World News
11:31
In pictures: Pope Leo XIV celebrates giant Paris mass in landmark visit
6
Lebanon News
03:09
FPM hits back at Nawwaf Moussawi, urges Hezbollah to avoid further tensions
Lebanon News
03:09
FPM hits back at Nawwaf Moussawi, urges Hezbollah to avoid further tensions
7
World News
11:06
Trump says he rejects Iran proposal on Strait of Hormuz
World News
11:06
Trump says he rejects Iran proposal on Strait of Hormuz
8
World News
12:16
Russia ready to help on Strait of Hormuz: Lavrov at UN
World News
12:16
Russia ready to help on Strait of Hormuz: Lavrov at UN
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More