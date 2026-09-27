US consulate builder in Milan to pay $35 million over labour probe, document shows

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27-09-2026 | 03:18
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US consulate builder in Milan to pay $35 million over labour probe, document shows
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US consulate builder in Milan to pay $35 million over labour probe, document shows

U.S. builder Caddell Construction has formally committed to pay €30.941 million ($35.24 million) in a probe into alleged worker exploitation at the site of the new U.S. consulate ‌in Milan, a document seen by Reuters showed.

The Alabama-based construction giant undertook to pay nearly €20 million to workers in overtime, accommodation reimbursements and compensation for non-material damages, according to a document submitted by the firm to Milan prosecutors. It did not admit any liability.

Caddell did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

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