US consulate builder in Milan to pay $35 million over labour probe, document shows

U.S. builder Caddell Construction has formally committed to pay €30.941 million ($35.24 million) in a probe into alleged worker exploitation at the site of the new U.S. consulate ‌in Milan, a document seen by Reuters showed.



The Alabama-based construction giant undertook to pay nearly €20 million to workers in overtime, accommodation reimbursements and compensation for non-material damages, according to a document submitted by the firm to Milan prosecutors. It did not admit any liability.



Caddell did not respond to a request for comment.



Reuters