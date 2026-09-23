Iraq offers prompt heavy oil cargo via tender, document shows

Middle East News
23-09-2026 | 08:48
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Iraq offers prompt heavy oil cargo via tender, document shows
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Iraq offers prompt heavy oil cargo via tender, document shows

Iraq has launched a tender ‌to sell Basrah Heavy oil through a ship-to-ship transfer near the ⁠Omani coast, outside the Strait of Hormuz, a tender document showed.

The 2 million barrels cargo is offered free ‌on ⁠board for loading between September 27-30, it said.

The tender ⁠is valid until Thursday.

Iraq's state-run SOMO is ⁠seeking bids linked to relevant ⁠pricing benchmarks, it said.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iraq

Basrah

Oil

Strait ​of Hormuz

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