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Iraq offers prompt heavy oil cargo via tender, document shows
Middle East News
23-09-2026 | 08:48
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Iraq offers prompt heavy oil cargo via tender, document shows
Iraq has launched a tender to sell Basrah Heavy oil through a ship-to-ship transfer near the Omani coast, outside the Strait of Hormuz, a tender document showed.
The 2 million barrels cargo is offered free on board for loading between September 27-30, it said.
The tender is valid until Thursday.
Iraq's state-run SOMO is seeking bids linked to relevant pricing benchmarks, it said.
Reuters
Middle East News
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