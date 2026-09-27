Swiss vote on tightening neutrality rules, ending peacetime cooperation with NATO

Swiss voters will decide on Sunday whether to approve a more restrictive form of neutrality that would block their country from imposing economic sanctions or cooperating with NATO.



The country is holding a referendum ‌on whether a strictly defined version of neutrality should be written into its constitution.



While Swiss neutrality has been internationally recognised since the end of the Napoleonic wars in 1815, how the government implements it is not spelled out.



The right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) has said that Switzerland's traditional position has been eroded after Bern imposed sanctions on Russia following ⁠its invasion of Ukraine.



The campaign has funded posters across the country urging people to vote "No war, yes to neutrality", featuring white peace doves ahead of the vote.



Reuters