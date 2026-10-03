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IEA: 325 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves released
World News
03-10-2026 | 07:54
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IEA: 325 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves released
The International Energy Agency said Saturday that member countries had so far released 325 million barrels of oil and oil-derivative products from strategic reserves, from 400 million barrels promised in March.
The update came a day after G7 countries, in coordination with the IEA, agreed to immediately release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil to ease global energy supply concerns caused by fallout from the U.S.-Iran war.
The G7 did not say whether the 100 million barrels included the outstanding 75 million barrels from the March IEA commitment, or came on top of that.
AFP
World News
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