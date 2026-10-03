US-Russia talks on Ukraine involve multi-billion dollar oil deal, NYT reports

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03-10-2026 | 07:34
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US-Russia talks on Ukraine involve multi-billion dollar oil deal, NYT reports
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US-Russia talks on Ukraine involve multi-billion dollar oil deal, NYT reports

The Trump administration’s talks with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine have expanded to include a multibillion-dollar oil deal that would benefit Middle Eastern business executives with ties to U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

The deal, which is contingent ⁠on approval from the U.S. government and the Kremlin, involves a sprawling set of oil fields, refineries and gas stations around the world owned by Russian energy group Lukoil, according to the report.



Reuters 
 

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US-Russia talks on Ukraine involve multi-billion dollar oil deal, NYT reports

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