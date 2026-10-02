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Houthis say Saudi forces launched 94 strikes in Yemen in 24 hours
Middle East News
02-10-2026 | 13:42
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Houthis say Saudi forces launched 94 strikes in Yemen in 24 hours
Yemen's Houthis said on Friday that Saudi forces launched 94 strikes against areas under their control in the past 24 hours, as the pro-Iran group and the Riyadh-backed government clash in the country's revived civil war.
The group said that the number of Saudi strikes on its positions had reached 1,350 since the start of the renewed fighting, saying they targeted areas across Houthi-held Yemen.
AFP
Middle East News
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