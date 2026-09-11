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Saudi oil supply hits more than three-decade low after Houthi attacks, IEA says
Middle East News
11-09-2026 | 07:12
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Saudi oil supply hits more than three-decade low after Houthi attacks, IEA says
Saudi Arabia's crude supply fell 2.3 million barrels per day on the month to 6 million bpd in August, the lowest level in more than three decades, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, citing attacks on Saudi energy facilities.
The drop follows the targeting by groups linked to Yemen's Houthis of ships transiting the Bab el-Mandeb, Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery and shipping near Yanbu, the IEA said in a report, and Iran-backed militias in Iraq using drones to hit Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil processing site.
The IEA's assessment of Saudi supply in August is lower than that of Saudi Arabia itself, which informed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries that it supplied 7.122 million bpd last month. Saudi Arabia also told OPEC it produced 6.238 million bpd in August, similar to the IEA's supply figure.
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