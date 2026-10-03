Two Iranians appear in UK court over alleged plot to target Jews

Two Iranian nationals appeared in a London court on Saturday charged with plotting acts of terrorism involving the use of a homemade bomb to attack the Jewish community in northern England at the behest of a figure believed to be based in Iran.



Rahman Salehi, 34, and Salam Ahmadyan, 36, were arrested on September 20 at the start of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, when they are accused of carrying out "hostile" surveillance on potential Jewish targets in Manchester, prosecutors say.



These targets included the Manchester Jewish Museum and Heaton Park synagogue, the scene of a deadly attack almost a year ago in which two Jewish worshippers were killed, prosecutor Mark ⁠Luckett told Westminster Magistrates' Court.







Reuters